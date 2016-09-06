UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 6 Ningbo Veken Elite Group and Guangdong Hongtu Technology Holdings :
* Guangdong Hongtu Technology Holdings will issue 8.2 million shares through private placement to Ningbo Veken Elite Group at 18.25 yuan per share, in order to buy 11.6 percent stake in Ningbo Siwei Ergongye Company Limited
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RL3MlS
Further company coverage:, (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources