UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 6 Shanghai Jiaoda Onlly Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval from Shanghai municipal commission of commerce to acquire 7.38 percent stake in China NT Pharma for HK$288.66 million ($37.22 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c2unjH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7553 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources