Sept 6 Chang Wah Electromaterials :

* Says it sold 806,000 shares of Mirae Nanotech Co., Ltd. at T$120.4 million

* Says it holds 438,000 shares (1.9 percent stake) of Mirae Nanotech Co., Ltd. now

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OqH2NW

