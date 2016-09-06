Sept 6 Lancy Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up JV with registered capital of 100 million yuan ($14.98 million) in Tianjin pilot free trade zone

* Says it and Hana Bank plan to boost capital of Lancy's asset management unit to 1 billion yuan from 100 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ccLfcz; bit.ly/2c0HTpV

