BRIEF-Byblos Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit $165 million versus $161 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jJpPTM) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Sept 7 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd :
* Says its Guiyang-based financial holdings unit to offer bid to buy 20 percent stake in Zhongrong Life Insurance Co Ltd, which listed by Tsinghua Holdings for sale
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nCwwA6
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit $165 million versus $161 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jJpPTM) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Jan 28 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday Britain did not agree with U.S. President Donald Trump's curbs on immigration after facing criticism from lawmakers in her own party for not condemning his executive order.
ATHENS, Jan 28 Greece's privatisation revenue targets hinge on the swift conclusion of a crucial review of the country's bailout progress, a senior official at Greece's privatisation fund said on Saturday.