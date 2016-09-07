Sept 7 Hearts United Group Co Ltd :

* Says co and co's unit Aetas Inc plan to set up a limited liability partnership (LLP) in Tokyo for holding and management of EVO(Evolution Championship Series) Japan event, with Shochiku Broadcasting Co Ltd, in late-Sept.

* Co, Aetas and Shochiku Broadcasting to hold a 45 percent, 10 percent and 45 percent stake in LLP respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YyzVkC

