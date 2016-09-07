Sept 7 UTour Group Co Ltd :

* Says its chairman and general manager, Feng Bin, resigns from the position of general manager

* Says it appoints Cao Jian as new general manager

* Says it names He Wu as new chief financial officer (CFO)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RrWPrw ; goo.gl/wR5F24 ; goo.gl/CZFJIz

