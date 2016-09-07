Sept 7 Yossix Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 398,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is 300 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/z3o8q5

