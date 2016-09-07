Taiwan's finance ministry said on Wednesday:

* It has appointed a new board member for state-run Mega Financial Holding Co

* It will recommend Bruce Yang, previously president of state-run Hua Nan Financial Holdings, to Mega Financial's board as president

* Mega Financial's new chairman said last week that the firm will strengthen risk management after its banking unit was hit by a U.S. fine for anti-money laundering violations Further company coverage: (Reporting by Faith Hung)