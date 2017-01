Sept 8 Chiba Bank Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue second and third series 10-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 10 billion yen respectively, on Sept. 27

* Says coupon rate for the first five years as 0.36 percent and maturity date on Sept. 28, 2026

Source text in Japanese:

