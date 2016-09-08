Sept 8 Tul :

* Says it will issue 6 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$12 per share

* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 75 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says the proceeds will be used for bank loan repayment

