Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 9 SoftBank Group Corp :
* Says it sets coupon rate for the first series 25-yr unsecured subordinated bonds with interest deferrable clause and early redeemable option (with a subordination provision)(unsecured subordinated bond for short) as 3.0 percent
* Sets coupon rate for the second series 27-yr unsecured subordinated bond as 3.5 percent
* Sets coupon rate for the second series 25-yr unsecured subordinated bond as 3.0 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Jb1Mp0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)