UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co Ltd
* Says Chinese government punishes its unit Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co for violating green car subsidy regulations
* Says it expects company's 2016 net profit to be reduced by 315.4 million yuan amid cancellation of related subsidies and penalties
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c3EpGX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources