Sept 9 Fujifilm Holdings :

* Says it repurchased 4.2 million shares for 15.84 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on April 27

* Says accumulatively repurchased 4.5 million shares for 16.74 billion yen in total as of Aug. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/QqVCgm

