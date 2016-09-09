Sept 9 Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings Inc :

* Says its units Pole To Win International Limited and Pole To Win UK Limited plan to set up a new unit in Romania on Sept. 9, named as POLE TO WIN ROMANIA SRL, which to be engaged in debug and validation business

* Says Pole To Win International Limited will hold a 95 percent stake in new unit and new unit to start business from Sept. 9

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JgM6CM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)