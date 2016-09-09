Sept 9 Shanghai Flyco Electrical Appliance Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax), to shareholders for 2016 H1 as a record of Sept. 14

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Sept. 19 and the dividend will be paid on Sept. 19

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P9Thjj

