BRIEF-Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy
* Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy
Sept 9 Caregen Co Ltd :
* Says it will set up joint venture in China, with Zhenguo Group
* Says the joint venture will engage in sales and circulation business, with registration capital of 3.28 billion won
* Says the co will invest 1.64 bln won to hold 50 percent in the joint venture
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BpHZVp
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy
* Incyte and calithera biosciences announce global collaboration to develop and commercialize CB-1158, a first-in-class, small molecule arginase inhibitor
* FibroGen's Roxadustat (FG-4592) meets primary endpoints in two phase 3 anemia studies in China