Sept 9 Caregen Co Ltd :

* Says it will set up joint venture in China, with Zhenguo Group

* Says the joint venture will engage in sales and circulation business, with registration capital of 3.28 billion won

* Says the co will invest 1.64 bln won to hold 50 percent in the joint venture

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BpHZVp

