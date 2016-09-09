Sept 9 Gourmet Kineya Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned unit Mizuma Railway Co Ltd plans to sell an Osaka-based property for 592 million yen, on Sept. 28

* Says its wholly owned unit Asahi Catering Co Ltd plans to buy an Osaka-based property for 400 million yen, by Dec. 26

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CP3ovH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)