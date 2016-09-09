Sept 9 Sunrex Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.48 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Oct. 5

* Last date before book closure Oct. 6 with book closure period from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11

* Record date Oct. 11

* Payment date Nov. 10

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/e5nAhz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)