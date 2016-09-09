BRIEF-Versabank and PWC Capital Inc announce minister of finance approval of merger
* Versabank and PWC Capital Inc announce minister of finance approval of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 9 Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd :
* Says the co won a bid to acquire a plot of land in Dongguan, Guangdong province, with total area of 29,523.76 square meters and price of 1,431.2 million yuan
ANKARA, Jan 30 The Turkish lira firmed more than 1 percent on Monday, its biggest percentage advance in six sessions, as investors shrugged off a sovereign debt downgrade by Fitch amid central bank efforts to tighten liquidity.
* Dec quarter net profit 1.58 billion rupees versus profit 1.74 billion rupees year ago