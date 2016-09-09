Sept 9 Seoyeon Co Ltd :

* Says to merge with an investment company

* Says merger ratio of 1 : 5.6337090 between the company and target company

* Says 968,998 new shares will be issued for the merger

* Says expected merger effective date of Dec. 1 and registered date of Dec. 2

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/CsPNdG

