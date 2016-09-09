Sept 9 Geonext Corp :

* Says co reaches settlement with ICHIYA Co Ltd on Sept. 9, regarding the lawsuit (the third party action) filed by the co against ICHIYA on July 15, 2015

* According to the settlement, the co could keep one binary electric generator, and to divest the other one to Ichiya for free

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/35hzN0

