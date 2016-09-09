BRIEF-Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy
Sept 9 Kolen Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to raise 13.89 billion won in rights issue of 3 million shares
* Shareholders of record on Oct. 4 will have rights to purchase 0.2771273496 rights share for each share held during Nov. 7 to Nov. 8
