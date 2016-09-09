Sept 9 Wonik IPS Co Ltd :

* Says it will merge with Tera Semicon Co., Ltd., with merger ratio of 1: 1.0548004

* Says 10.6 million new shares will be issued for the merger

* Says expected merger effective date of Dec. 21 and registered date of Dec. 22

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/a7xYm1

