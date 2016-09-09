BRIEF-Shriram City Union Finance Dec-qtr profit falls
* Dec quarter net profit 1.58 billion rupees versus profit 1.74 billion rupees year ago
HONG KONG, Sept 9 Hong Kong's securities regulator and its stock exchange said on Friday they would extend by two months, to November 18, a deadline to submit responses to a consultation on reforming the city's listing rules.
"An extension will give all interested parties further time to file their submissions," the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) said in a statement.
They cited a wide range of views expressed since publication of the consultation paper and the fact that the consultation period coincided with the summer season among the reasons for the deadline extension.
In June, the two bodies had proposed changes to Hong Kong's stock market listing regime that could curb the regulatory powers of the exchange and hand more authority to the watchdog. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
PARIS, Jan 30 French energy sector unions have called for a strike in the gas and electricity sector to protest wage freezes in the sector for 2017, CGT trade union said in a statement on Monday.
* Union Bank of India Ltd - seeks members' nod for issue of shares on preferential basis to government of India (GOI) upto INR 1.80 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kiQGJx) Further company coverage: