BRIEF-Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy
* Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy
Sept 9 Cellumed Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue the 16th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 3 billion won in proceeds for operations
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/fN9lLf
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy
* Incyte and calithera biosciences announce global collaboration to develop and commercialize CB-1158, a first-in-class, small molecule arginase inhibitor
* FibroGen's Roxadustat (FG-4592) meets primary endpoints in two phase 3 anemia studies in China