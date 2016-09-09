Sept 9 Far Eastern New Century :

* Says it will issue 2016 2nd series domestic unsecured corporate bonds, worth T$3.8 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of five years and interest rate is 0.72 percent

* Proceeds to be used for loan repayment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xqsRgR

