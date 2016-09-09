BRIEF-Shriram City Union Finance Dec-qtr profit falls
* Dec quarter net profit 1.58 billion rupees versus profit 1.74 billion rupees year ago
Sept 9 Hua Nan Financial Holdings :
* Says its subsidiary Hua Nan Bank will issue 2016 2nd series subordinated financial bonds of T$1.8 billion
* Says par value and issue price of T$10 million for the bonds
* Maturity period of 10 years and coupon rate is 1.2 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for capital structure improvement
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BtJsXW
PARIS, Jan 30 French energy sector unions have called for a strike in the gas and electricity sector to protest wage freezes in the sector for 2017, CGT trade union said in a statement on Monday.
* Union Bank of India Ltd - seeks members' nod for issue of shares on preferential basis to government of India (GOI) upto INR 1.80 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kiQGJx) Further company coverage: