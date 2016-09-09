Sept 9 Hua Nan Financial Holdings :

* Says its subsidiary Hua Nan Bank will issue 2016 2nd series subordinated financial bonds of T$1.8 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$10 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of 10 years and coupon rate is 1.2 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for capital structure improvement

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BtJsXW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)