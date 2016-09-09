BRIEF-Shriram City Union Finance Dec-qtr profit falls
* Dec quarter net profit 1.58 billion rupees versus profit 1.74 billion rupees year ago
Sept 9 Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd :
* Says its Shenzhen-based wholly owned medical investment unit enters into agreement with Dushan county government, to invest in two hospitals in Dushan county
PARIS, Jan 30 French energy sector unions have called for a strike in the gas and electricity sector to protest wage freezes in the sector for 2017, CGT trade union said in a statement on Monday.
* Union Bank of India Ltd - seeks members' nod for issue of shares on preferential basis to government of India (GOI) upto INR 1.80 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kiQGJx) Further company coverage: