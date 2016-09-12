BRIEF-Idea Cellular proposes to issue NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* To consider issue of unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures worth up to INR 5 billion
Sept 12 Fujisan Magazine Service Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a jv named GG MEDIA,Inc in Tokyo, Japan
* Says GG MEDIA,Inc to be capitalized at 45 million yen and to co to hold 37.7 percent stake in it


* Persian-language Manoto TV completes switch to Eutelsat Satellites
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Siemens' chairman plans to put forward ex-SAP co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe as his successor at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, German business monthly Manager Magazin reported.