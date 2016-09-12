Fitch: Co-op Bank Capital News Shows UK Bank Turnaround Troubles

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) The Co-operative Bank PLC's announcement that it is unlikely to achieve capital guidance set by the UK regulator until at least 2020 highlights the difficulty of turning around troubled UK banks, particularly while interest rates remain low and the economic outlook remains uncertain, Fitch Ratings says. Low rates combined with often high restructuring costs are a particular threat to banks that are trying