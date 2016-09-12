Sept 12 Chongqing Jianfeng Chemical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell entire assets and debts, except 7.069 million shares of Donlinks International Investment , for about 1.5 billion yuan ($224.61 million)

* Says it plans to acquire 96.59 percent stake in Chongqing Medicines Co Ltd for about 6.7 billion yuan via share share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ckQBQz

