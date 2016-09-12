BRIEF-Pierrel: FY Orabloc sales in U.S. up 30 pct YoY
* Unit Pierrel Pharma reports FY 2016 Orabloc sales in the US up 30 pct year on year
Sept 12 Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd
* Says share trade to debut on September 13 in Shenzhen
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2chPW0s
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* GHP starts a new business in the field of sports medicine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says 1,380 units of its 9th series options were exercised to 1.38 million shares of its common stock in January