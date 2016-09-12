Sept 12 Fujian Star Net Communication Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire communication equipment assets worth about 3.2-4.9 billion yuan ($479.18-733.74 million) via cash, share issue

* Says shares have halted trading from September 12

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cx0jSB

