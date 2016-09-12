Sept 12 Pubang Landscape Architecture Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Beijing-based information system firm for 958.0 million yuan ($143.47 million) via cash, share issue

* Says to raise up to 260.35 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition and project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cp4ePC

