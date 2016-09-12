Sept 12 Something Holdings Co Ltd :

* says it resolved to form a business and capital alliance with Shinoken Group Co Ltd

* Says two entities will cooperate on domestic and overseas business

* Says it will issue 875,000 new shares of the company (21.27 percent stake) to Shinoken Group on Sep. 29 for totally 297.5 million yen, via private placement

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vuh7F5

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)