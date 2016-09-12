Sep 12 (Reuters)
Japan Logistics Fund Inc
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Jul 31, 2016 ended Jan 31, 2016 to Jan 31, 2017 to Jul 31, 2017
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 7.58 7.55 7.68 7.72
(+0.4 pct ) (+6.8 pct ) (+1.2 pct ) (+0.6 pct )
Net 3.56 3.55 3.56 3.61
(+0.4 pct ) (+10.6 pct ) (-0.2 pct ) (+1.5 pct )
Div 4,048 yen 4,033 yen 4,040 yen 4,100 yen
