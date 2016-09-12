BRIEF-Pierrel: FY Orabloc sales in U.S. up 30 pct YoY
* Unit Pierrel Pharma reports FY 2016 Orabloc sales in the US up 30 pct year on year
Sept 12 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its unit plans to inject capital of 30 million yuan in a Beijing-based information technology firm, and will hold a 20 percent stake after the transaction
* Says 1,380 units of its 9th series options were exercised to 1.38 million shares of its common stock in January