Sept 12 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its unit plans to invest $3.9 million to set up a joint venture in China, with HealthWatch Ltd and a Shenzhen-based investment LLP

* Says the unit will hold a 65 percent stake in JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fgPt34

