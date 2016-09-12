BRIEF-Pierrel: FY Orabloc sales in U.S. up 30 pct YoY
* Unit Pierrel Pharma reports FY 2016 Orabloc sales in the US up 30 pct year on year
Sept 12 Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it to buy back up to 8,284,000 ordinary shares (2 percent stake), from Sep. 13 to Nov. 30
* Says shares to be repurchased at price of up to 13 billion yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/pbHtYn
* GHP starts a new business in the field of sports medicine
* Says 1,380 units of its 9th series options were exercised to 1.38 million shares of its common stock in January