Sept 12 Daiwa Computer Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 40,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on Sep. 13

* Says offering price at 1,029 yen per share

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hpgZlN

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)