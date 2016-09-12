Sept 12 Hotman Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 85,000 shares for 42,953,100 yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 26

* Says it repurchased 165,000 shares for 79,937,200 yen in total as of Aug. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bdgRUO

