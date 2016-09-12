Sept 12 Wei Long Grape Wine Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 600 million yuan ($89.83 million) in private placement of shares to fund grape wine processing project in Australia

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2coytmG; bit.ly/2c4TAPe

