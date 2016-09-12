Sept 12 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up photovoltaics, new energy technology and photovoltaic equipment units with registered capital of 500 million yuan ($74.85 million) each

* Says it plans to set up new energy equipment JV with registered capital of 100 million yuan

