Sept 12 Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd

* Says its consortium agrees to buy stakes in four firms owned by AB Sugar China Holdings Ltd and AB Sugar China Ltd for 1.68 billion yuan ($251.51 million)

* Says share trade to resume on Sept 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cQnYtG; bit.ly/2cp36Z9

