BRIEF-C-Rad to provide cancer centers in Texas with surface tracking systems
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
Sept 12 Shanghai Fudan Forward S&T Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from Sept 13 after unit received punishment over tax issues
* Says pharma unit is fined by Shanghai tax bureau for a combined 266.5 million yuan ($39.90 million) for forging invoices between 2012 and 2014
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2clIh2X
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6795 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio