Sept 12 Shanghai Fudan Forward S&T Co Ltd

* Says share trade to halt from Sept 13 after unit received punishment over tax issues

* Says pharma unit is fined by Shanghai tax bureau for a combined 266.5 million yuan ($39.90 million) for forging invoices between 2012 and 2014

