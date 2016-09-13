(Corrects amount in headline and bullet point)

Sept 13 Shenzhen Soling Industrial Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy two tech firms for 716.9 million yuan ($107.34 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 360 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cQzmFY

($1 = 6.6790 Chinese yuan renminbi)