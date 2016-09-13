Sept 13 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Co Ltd :

* Says it completes acquisition of 50 percent stake in a Chongqing shaft unit, at price of 19.0 million yuan

* Co is holding a 100 percent stake in the unit ups from 50 percent after the transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/r8zVW6

