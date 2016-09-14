Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects to say source text in Korean, not Chinese)
Sept 13 Alpha Holdings Inc :
* Says it plans to invest 5.75 billion won into Viral Gene Inc based in United State, to hold 15.06 percent (4 million shares) up from 0 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Ru1SKs
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)