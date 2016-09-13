Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 13 Synthesis Electronic Technology :
* Says a Beijing-based VC sold 5 percent stake (7.25 million shares) in it on June 21, July 11, Aug. 25 and Sep. 7
* Says the VC holds 10 percent stake in it, down from 15 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kSvLNZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)