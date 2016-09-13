Sept 13 Synthesis Electronic Technology :

* Says a Beijing-based VC sold 5 percent stake (7.25 million shares) in it on June 21, July 11, Aug. 25 and Sep. 7

* Says the VC holds 10 percent stake in it, down from 15 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kSvLNZ

